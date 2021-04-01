Jean Hanson

Jean L. Hanson, 67, of North Fond du Lac, Wis., died peacefully surrounded by her children, Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at St. Agnes Hospital.
She was born December 18, 1953 in Yankton, South Dakota, the daughter of Marvin and Beverly (Marvin) Hanson. She enjoyed reading, gardening, taking walks, bird watching, playing card games, watching Netflix and You Tube videos on her tablet, and most of all spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her four children, Teresa (David) Walton of North Fond du Lac, Tanya (Darrin) Peterson, Jenny (John) Seemann, and Jeff (Shannon Pelot) Plante, all of Fond du Lac; her grandchildren, Dustin Hodges, Kaysie (Brian Stephanie) Hodges, Emily Peterson, Mason Peterson, and Caeleb Plante; her siblings, Twila (Dave) Martin, Verlyn "Bubby" (Vickie) Hanson, Bonnie (Danny) Lindholm, Lori (Bill) Hansen, Roger (Charlotte) Hanson, and Jeff (Traci) Hanson; sisters-in-law, Linda (Dean) Walker, Judy Hanson, and Joan Hanson; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Keith, Dennis, Larry, and Rick.
Private family services will be held and cremation will follow.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.