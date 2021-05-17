Jean Marrs

Jean Carolina (Tonga) Marrs, 71, died on 10, 2021.
Jean Podratz was born Jan. 2, 1950, in Bismarck, N.D., to Viva Mae (Van Tassel) and Clair Arthur Podratz. After her children were grown, she became a truck driver.
Survivors include 4 children, Tawnia Tennant of Sioux Falls, Dawn Hernandez of San Bernardino, Calif; Chad Tonga of Sioux Falls and Kristine Tonga of Omaha, Neb.; and a sister Lenore Lewis of Florida.
