Michael Breuer, age 61, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Yankton, South Dakota on Monday, March 22, 2021.
Michael will be cremated and a private gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Michael was born on February 23, 1960 in Madison, SD to Martin and Rae (Winesburg) Breuer. He grew up and graduated from Madison High School in 1980. He had 3 older brothers: Martin Jr, Vincent, and Lee; and one younger sister, Nola. He spent several years in Watertown, SD and later moved to Yankton.
Michael is survived by his son, Christopher; two brothers; one sister; a nephew; and three aunts and uncles with one who has played a major role in his life after he lost his mother, Bette and Lyle Tschakert.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother and grandparents.
