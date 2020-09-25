Paul Hofer, age 85, of Gracevale Colony, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 en route to the Madison Regional Health System.
Paul was born on April 18, 1935 at the Barrickman Colony, Manitoba, Canada, the son of Samuel and Susie (Gross) Hofer. In 1947, he moved to Tschetter Colony, Olivet, SD and a year later to Gracevale Colony, Winfred, SD.
On January 31, 1960, he was united in marriage to Sarah Wipf at Gracevale Colony. They made their home at Gracevale Colony and Paul worked as a hog man before he was elected farm boss. In 1978, Paul was elected secretary/treasurer, which he managed faithfully for 40 years. Paul and Sarah shared 46 years of marriage before Sarah's passing on June 6, 2006.
Grateful for having shared Paul's life are his three daughters, Becky, Lorraine and Karen; son Paul (Elisabeth) Hofer and their children Jacob, Grace, Paul and Hannah; son James (Reba) Hofer and their children Wade, Shaun, Isaiah, Jamie and Joni; son, Michael (Anna) Hofer and their children Candace, BreAnna, Michael, Brayden and Rachel, all from Gracevale Colony; brothers Joe (Becky), Andy (Margaret) and Gary (Sussanna); and sisters Annie Wipf, Becky (Simon) Hofer and Mary (Joe) Wipf.
Paul will be sadly missed by his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Susie Hofer; wife Sarah; son Steven; three brothers, Sam, Jake and John; and two sisters, Susie and Margaret.