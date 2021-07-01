Coleen Larson, 73, of Madison passed away at United Living Community in Brookings on June 29, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, July 10 at Kinzley Funeral Home, Madison. Visitation with family present will begin one hour prior. A luncheon will follow the service at the Madison Fire Hall. Burial will take place at a later date.
Coleen Schulz was born on April 12, 1948 to Arnold and Marceline (Gungtum) Schulz in Canova, SD. She graduated from Madison Central High School and went on to attend Stewarts School to become a hairstylist. Coleen married William Larson on September 1, 1969 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Madison. Along with raising her family, she worked numerous jobs until retiring due to health issues. Coleen enjoyed camping, baking, and collecting porcelain dolls. She especially loved to spend time with her family.
Coleen is survived by her husband, Bill of Madison; children, Lisa Lee of Sioux Falls, Chad Larson (Terresa) of Madison and Travis Larson (Kim) of Elbow Lake, MN; grandchildren, Matthew, Jennifer, Kristin, Heather, Mason, Taiten, Tucker and Dylan; four great-grandchildren; her mother, Marcilene Schulz of Howard; and sisters, Kandy of Rapid City, Marla of Madison, and RuthAnne (Bert) of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her father, Arnold and brother William.