Helen Keever, age 95, of Madison, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Home.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Monday, August 17th at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with Father Anthony Urban as the Celebrant. Visitation will be 2-4 PM on Sunday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel and it is requested that those attending wear facemasks. Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery.
Helen Mildred Beckers was born August 19, 1924. She was the youngest of four kids and grew up in Gregory, SD. Helen followed Ed Keever to Martinez, CA where they were married in 1943. They both worked in oil refineries in Martinez until moving back to Sioux City, IA and eventually to Madison, SD in 1946.
They remained in Madison and ran Keever Roofing for over 25 years, with Helen as the bookkeeper. They had ten children and 40 happy years together before Ed passed away in 1983.
Helen loved her children and family gatherings and being the center of attention at Christmas and birthdays. There were many card games played with family and friends whenever possible and she enjoyed teaching her grandkids how to play poker. She was an avid bowler for many years and even bowled on television once. She continued to play poker on her iPad and bowl on Wii after she moved to Bethel.
Helen and Ed used to love going to the Dog Races in Sioux City and after Ed passed, Helen went with friends to Las Vegas every year to get out of the cold, play some cards, and most importantly spend time with her friends and family that could join her. She was an active member of St Thomas Aquinas parish for many years and found comfort in her faith.
Survivors include nine children, Barb (Bob) Witte of Omaha, NE, Ron Keever of Madison, Don Keever of Madison, Patty Keever (James Salter) of Las Vegas, NV, Gary (Deb) Keever of Denver, CO, Ed Keever of Dallas, TX, Tom (Nancy) Keever of Watertown, Lori (Jim) Rhodes of Madison, Kathy (Don) Gile of Brookings; and son-in-law, Jack Keiffer. Helen had 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; one sister and two brothers; husband, Edward; daughter, Mary; and daughter-in-law, Wendy.