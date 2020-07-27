Fern Ostrem

Fern Marie Ostrem, 98, of Centerville, SD passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Centerville Care and Rehab Center.
Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Immanuel Free Lutheran Church, rural Centerville, SD. Burial will follow in the Holland Cemetery, rural Centerville (masks will be required). Visitation will be from 5-7 pm, with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 pm, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Hansen Funeral Home in Irene.
Fern Walz was born March 1, 1922 in Vermillion, SD to Andrew and Agnes (Nicholson) Walz. She attended Vermillion Elementary and graduated from Vermillion High School. She attended Mitchell South Dakota Homemaker Technical School. She married Robert Ostrem June 12, 1943 in Hartington, NE. The attendants were Mary Walz (her cousin) and Darrell "Bub" Grangaard. Fern enjoyed being a mother and homemaker. She was active in Ladies Aid, as a Sunday School teacher and was an Extension Club member.
Fern is survived by daughter Wanda (Wayne) Helgager, Sioux Falls, SD; and sons Ray (Joyce) Ostrem, Sioux Falls, SD, Tom (Jennie) Ostrem, Madison, SD and Paul Ostrem of Irene, SD.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; great-granddaughter Ashley Gilley; four brothers, Henry, Carl, Burdette and Arnold; also three sisters Evelyn Ahlgrim, Phyllis Melcher and Margaret Peterson.
For obituary and online condolences, visit hansenfuneralhome.com.