Troy Cleveland, 57, of Winfred passed away on June 23, 2020 at his home following a short battle with cancer.
A Celebration of Life will begin at 3 pm on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Cleveland Residence, Winfred SD.
Troy was born on June 16, 1963 to Fred and Joyce Cleveland in Brookings, SD. He worked at several places over the years holding multiple positions -- primarily driving truck. He toured the south with the A.H. Meyer & Sons Inc company out of Winfred, worked for Tom Wettlaufer, Winfred, Howard Farmers Co-Op, Dawson Construction, Howard SD and most recently, Reinicke Construction in Madison SD. Troy married Malissa (Ottoson) Sterzinger on July 22, 2017 in Winfred, SD.
Troy enjoyed life to the fullest. He was always smiling, said hello to everyone and offered a lending hand to anyone in need. Even during a difficult time, Troy kept a positive attitude and never complained. Riding his side by side, trips to the Black Hills, camping and hanging out with family and friends is what Troy enjoyed the most. There was never a dull moment if Troy could help it.
He is survived by his mother, Joyce of Salem, SD; wife Malissa; stepson Gunner Sterzinger of Greeley, CO, stepdaughter Jolon Beck of Madison, SD; stepmother June Cleveland of Albany, VT; one brother, Terry (Deb) Cleveland of Ramona, SD; three sisters, Darla (Dave) Benson of Salem SD, Dawn (David) Jensen of Madison SD, and Amy (Chad) Cholewinski of Las Vegas, NV; his favorite boys Dude & Max; his aunts and uncles; several nieces and nephews and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his father and good friend Shelly Beck.
