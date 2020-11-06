Joanne Sherman

Hoanne Carolyn Sherman, 89, Howard, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society, Howard.
A memorial service will be 2 pm, Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Beach United Methodist Church, Howard, with visitation one hour prior to the service. The family requests that a health mask be worn.
Joanne Carolyn Willoughby was born on August 20, 1931 in Howard to Herbert A. and Josie (Widel) Willoughby. Joanne grew up in the Howard and Salem areas, later graduating from Howard High School in 1949. Joanne then furthered her education attending Sioux Valley School of Nursing in Sioux Falls, graduating as a Registered Nurse in May of 1952.
Joanne on June 1, 1952 married the love of her life Richard "Dean" Sherman at Beach United Methodist Church, Howard. She said, "once a Nurse always a Nurse," as she worked in numerous hospitals and as a school nurse for several years.
Joanne loved life and being involved in her community and church. Joanne had one of the oldest women's Funeral Director licenses in the state and enjoyed the fact that she could help families in the community during a very sorrowful time.
Joanne was also President of the South Dakota Lung Association, serving for several years. Joanne was also active in Civic League, different Howard Anniversaries. Joanne was involved in her church, a church she dearly loved. She was President of UMW, Administrative Board President and being involved with the Missions of the church, as she would travel to Louisiana on mission trips from South Dakota, taking mission packets from the Beach United Methodist Church.
Joanne was one of those people that once she meets you, she would remember you always. Joanne also was known for her kindness as she enjoyed being around people and talking for hours. Of course, we must mention that she was a hat lady, wearing them around always when she could; at last count she had 70 hats in her collection. Many people knew that she raised miniature schnauzers in the '70s, and another hobby was baking and decorating hundreds of cakes for all occasions and do not forget the thousands of cookies she made.
Joanne and Dean had made many trips to different places in the United States, Australia and New Zealand. Joanne and Dean owned and operated many businesses in Howard community, such as the Model Cleaners on main street Howard, the Standard Oil bulk and gas station, Willoughby Funeral Home, Laundromat and later a Propane business. Joanne and Dean also had many appreciation meals and served a Christmas meal to those that could not be with loved ones at that time.
Joanne will be greatly missed by many, especially her family, grandchildren and special friends she had.
Joanne is survived by her children, son Larry (Dianne) Sherman, and daughter Ann (Terry) Lee, all of Howard; her six grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dean (2020), two sisters Jeanne Beckman, Jerilyn Dvorak; and three infant brothers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.willoughbyfh.com.