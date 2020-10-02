David Westbrock, 78, of Madison, died on Oct. 1, 2020, at his home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Mon., Oct. 5, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at the church with a prayer service at 4 p.m. followed by a Rosary. Visitation will continue on Monday one hour prior. While in attendance, it is requested to wear face masks.
A complete obituary is forthcoming.
