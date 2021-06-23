Margaret Loner

Margaret Avis Loner, 96, died on May 28, 2021. Funeral services will be held at the Eternal Valley Memorial Park Mortuary, Newhall, Calif., at 1 p.m. on July 12, 2021.
She was born on May 11, 1925, at Oldham, S.D., to John J. and Esther (Becker) Mulvihill. She married Elmer C. Loner in 1946. He preceded her in death, as did a brother Eugene Mulvihill.
Survivors include her children, Vicki Grant and Robert Loner; three sisters, Elaine Kearin, Shirley Wingle and Marlys (Jerry) Manthey.; and a brother, Jerry Mulvihill.