Leora Gabrielson, 94, of Sioux Falls, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Prairie Creek Memory Care in Sioux Falls.
A private family graveside service will be held and a public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Leora Gabrielson was born on November 1, 1925 to Wilbur and Harriet (Mueller) Sample in Spring Valley, MN. She attended Spring Valley High School and General Beadle College in Madison, SD to receive her teaching degree. Leora married Dwane Gabrielson on May 25, 1952 at Ft. Sam in Houston, TX. She taught 1st grade for several years, before deciding to stay home and raise her family.
Leora was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church and loved being a part of the church. She also enjoyed reading, gardening and baking.
Leora is survived by her children, Nancy (Al) Kosters, Rich (Suzy) Gabrielson, Ron (Rochelle) Gabrielson and Jim (Lynda) Gabrielson; 5 grandchildren and their spouses; 5 stepgrandchildren and their spouses; 3 great-grandchildren; 5 stepgreat-grandchildren; and 1 sister, Edna Doering of Madison, SD.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dwane; and 2 brothers.