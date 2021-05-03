Nadine Buttemeier, 97, of Howard, died on May 2, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Howard. Services will begin at 2 p.m. Fri., May 7, at Beach United Methodist Church in Howard. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.
Nadine Scott was born on Nov. 28, 1923, near Fedora to Arthur and Florence (Morrison) Scott. She married Ilo Z. Buttermeier on Oct. 12, 1947. He died in 1986.
Survivors include 3 children, Myrna Irwin of Britton, Ricky of Howard, and Dianne Fischer of Winner.
To send flowers to the family of Nadine Buttemeier, please visit Tribute Store.