Nadine Buttemeier

Nadine Buttemeier, 97, of Howard, died on May 2, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Howard. Services will begin at 2 p.m. Fri., May 7, at Beach United Methodist Church in Howard. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.

Nadine Scott was born on Nov. 28, 1923, near Fedora to Arthur and Florence (Morrison) Scott. She married Ilo Z. Buttermeier on Oct. 12, 1947. He died in 1986.

Survivors include 3 children, Myrna Irwin of Britton, Ricky of Howard, and Dianne Fischer of Winner.

Service information

May 7
Visitation
Friday, May 7, 2021
1:00PM-2:00PM
Beach United Methodist Church
205 N Pleasant Ave
Howard, South Dakota 57349
May 7
Funeral Service
Friday, May 7, 2021
2:00PM
Beach United Methodist Church
205 N Pleasant Ave
Howard, South Dakota 57349
