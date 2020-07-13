Stanley H. Gartamaker, of Laytonville, Calif., died of a heart attack on July 11, 2020, in California.
He was born on April 4, 1939, and graduated from Orland School in 1959.
Survivors include his wife, Violetta; two daughters, Joni of California and Pammy (Cole) Cunningham of Idaho; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dennis of Crooks, and Wendell (Deb) of Burnett, Texas; and two sisters, LeAnn (Dave) Lampe of Kitty (Mike) Schinderling, both of Madison.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter; and a brother, Leon on May 26, 2020.