Ron Howard passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, March 22, 2021.
Funeral services will be at 11 AM on Monday, March 29th at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Solveig Hendrickson officiating. Visitation will be 3-5 PM on Sunday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery with military honors provided by the Madison VFW, Madison American Legion and U.S. Army personnel. Online guestbook is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.
Ronald John Howard was born to Marian (Jacobson) and Johnny Howard on March 1, 1939. He attended school in Madison and lived here most of his life. He married Lucille Doty on July 16, 1957. Shortly after being married he joined the Army and was stationed in different states before going to Korea.
When he returned, they lived in Iowa for a short time before moving back to Madison. He worked as a foreman at Wenk's Produce before retiring in 2000.
Ronnie was an avid sports fan. While he enjoyed watching the Vikings and Atlanta Braves, it was watching his grandkids participate through the years that truly made him happy. Ronnie had a love for life! He had many close friends and spent many hours socializing with them in the driveway. He was always welcoming! Ron was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, a lifetime member of the VFW and Elk of the Year.
Grateful for his life are his children, Rhonda (Dwayne) Gjoraas of Boise, ID, Bryon (Kathy) Howard of Madison and Patti (Greg) Aus of Madison; five grandchildren, Matt (Sonya), Mack and Maci Howard, Jacob (Emily) and Adam Aus; three stepgrandchildren, Josh, Jenny and Eric Gjoraas; five great-grandchildren, Cohen and Claire Howard, Landry and Lilly Aus and Greyson Howard; one stepgreat-grandson, Wyatt Gjoraas; and one brother, Richard "Burp" (Crystal) of Madison.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and two brothers, Harry and Bobbie.