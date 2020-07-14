Beverly Kraft, age 85, died on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Madison Regional Health System.
Beverly Joann Mehlum was born September 26, 1934 in Nunda, SD, the daughter of Julius and Emma (Bortnem) Mehlum. She graduated from Rutland High School in 1953. On August 19, 1956, she married Roger Kraft at Grace Lutheran Church in Nunda. They lived in Madison while Roger finished college and then moved to Greeley, CO while Roger received his Master's degree. From there, they moved to Hanna, Alberta and lived there one year before moving to Alexandria, SD, then Fargo, ND and Lakeville, MN, where they remained for the next 27 years. In 1995, they retired and moved back to Madison and built a new home on the shores of Lake Herman.
For many years, Beverly spent her summers volunteering at Prairie Village. She loved so many things about Prairie Village and enjoyed teaching her family about the way life was years ago.
She will be fondly remembered for her ability to bake. All of her kids' friends would love to go to the Kraft house on Thursday and sample her baked goods. This goes along with her love to entertain people at her house. If she knew somebody was coming over, she always would have fresh cookies and drinks ready to serve.
She is survived by her son, Scott of Madison; daughter, Krystal (John) Draper of Madison; son, Brett (Diane) of Rosemount, MN; and son, Kevin of Madison; 4 grandchildren, Heather (Tom) Mascarenas, Tiffany Draper, Stephany (Justin) Holmes and Mason Kraft; 3 great-grandchildren, Marina & Adriana Mascarenas and Madyson Miller; brother-in-law, Galen Crosby; and sister-in-law, Connie (Darryl) Graham.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Roger; 2 brothers, Ronnie Mehlum and Jim Mehlum; 4 sisters, Doris Reese, Evelyn Ottoson, Eunice Crosby and Ann Nelson; and great-grandson, Lorenzo Mascarenas.