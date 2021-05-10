Josephine Stalzer, age 99, of Madison, SD, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison.
Graveside Service will be 10:30 AM on Wednesday, May 12 at St. Thomas Cemetery with Father Anthony Urban as the clergy. Online guestbook at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to Bethel Foundation, 1001 S. Egan Ave., Madison, SD 57042 or St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 415 N. Van Eps Ave., Madison, S.D., 57042.
Josephine Catherine Stalzer was born October 21, 1921 in Woodland County, Illinois to George and Catherine (Kneip) Noe. She attended rural school and trained as a nurse's aide at St. Francis Hospital at Peoria, Illinois. After her marriage she worked at St. Anthony's Hospital at Rock Island, Illinois. She also worked at several Moline stores as a clerk and cashier before moving to South Dakota.
She married Elmer J. Stalzer of Moline, Illinois on May 16, 1953 at St. Mary's Catholic Church of rural Moline, Illinois. They moved from Moline, Illinois to Madison, South Dakota in March of 1950. She was a member of St. Thomas Altar Society, a life member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary, and a former member of Town and Country Garden Club.
She is survived by her son, Stephen Stalzer of Yankton, SD; two brothers, Anthony Noe of Marquette Heights, IL and Ralph (Carol) Noe of Springfield, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Catherine Noe; one sister, Luella (William) Scheirer; and seven brothers, Elmer, George, Leo, Edwin, Rudolph (Amelia), Melvin, and Raymond (Phyllis) Noe.