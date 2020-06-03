Craig Lynn Abraham, who worked for the Arizona Department of Corrections for almost 25 years, passed from this life on May 18, 2020 after a six-year battle with Alzheimer's. He was 63. He passed peacefully in a memory care facility surrounded by his wife of almost 44 years and four children.
He is survived by his wife, Polly. His daughter Helena Ragan, her husband Ray, son C Garrett Abraham, his wife Jodi, son Jesse Abraham and his wife Stacey, and Briana Powell and her husband Scott. His son Andrew preceded him in death, his wife is Krissa. He has 18 grandchildren.
He was born in Madison, South Dakota on October 16, 1956. His parents were Arthur and Helen (Boer) Abraham of Ramona, SD. He has two older sisters, Sherry (Marlin) Mikel and Connie (Mike) Yordy; one older brother, Roger (Bebe); one younger brother, Scott (Heather); stepmother Sharon Abraham; two stepsisters, Sheri (Leroy) Gates and Lori (Jim) Schnell; and many nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and -nieces.
He loved fishing and hiking, spending time in the deserts and forests of Arizona. He was a farmer at heart and loved working in his garden and back yard raising beautiful plants and wonderful crops.
A private family viewing was held on May 22, 2020 and a public memorial service will be held in the fall. After the memorial service, his cremains will be interred in the Pima Arizona Cemetery.