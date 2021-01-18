David R. Meehan, age 43, of Madison, passed away suddenly Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Madison Regional Health System. A Celebration of Life service will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison.
He was born to David R. Meehan Sr. and Letha A. Meehan in Green Bay, WI, on October 25th, 1977. David grew up in Madison, SD and lived there his entire life. He received his GED, and he married Jennifer Lynn Rezac on November 12th, 1998.
He followed in his father's footsteps and was an over-the-road truck driver for years, before going into Customer Services with the company's Quest and E-surance out of Sioux Falls, SD. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and outdoor activities with family and friends. When David became a father himself, his children were the light of his life. He adored his children; they were everything to him.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Meehan of Madison; his special friend, Karissa Severson of Madison; his 5 children, David III, Joseph, Karilynn, Jennifer and Legion Meehan, all of Madison; his parents, David and Letha of Fallon NV; two sisters, Geri (David) Meehan-Lynn of Sioux Falls; and Ruth Reiser of Reno, NV; one brother, Howard Meehan of Montrose; one special aunt, Carol Johnson of Sioux Falls; and several other nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. David is also survived by his life-long childhood friend, Mark Roe of Madison.
David is preceded in death by his loving grandmother, Pasty Dickey; his paternal grandparents; and his maternal grandfather.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ellsworthfh.com.