Colleen Mathison, age 89, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Dougherty Hospice in Sioux Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM on Monday, July 19 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with Father Anthony Urban as the Celebrant. Visitation will start at 9:30 AM at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery.
The funeral will be livestreamed on the funeral chapel Facebook page. Online registry is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to St. Thomas Church or Cemetery, 415 N. Van Eps Ave., Madison, SD 57042.
Colleen Mary Kaiser was born in Wheaton, MN, on January 10, 1932, to Lawrence and Mary (Pirmantgen) Kaiser. She moved to Madison, SD, from Sisseton, SD, at an early age. She attended high school in Madison and went on to obtain an education degree from General Beadle College in Madison. Colleen taught one year at Jasper, MN, then returned to Madison where she married John "Cal" Calvin Mathison on August 25, 1954.
Colleen had numerous early interests in life, but soon her wonderful friends and beautiful children gave her the greatest joy. She was a superb cook and loved to have the whole family back during the holidays where she would prepare the family's favorite recipes.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Patricia (Martin) Bradley of Plymouth, MN, Jill (Greg) Hollister of Rapid City, SD, Scott (Karen) Mathison of Madison, SD, Mike (Jama) Mathison of Yankton, SD, Bob (Donna) Mathison of Madison, SD, Colleen (Rhett) Garrett of Guthrie, OK, John (Molly) Mathison of Sioux Falls, SD; sixteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Jean Filippi of Little Falls, MN.
Colleen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cal; daughter, Pauline Mathison of Madison, SD; granddaughter, Katelyn Mathison of Sioux Falls, SD; and brother, Curtis Kaiser of Alexandria, MN.