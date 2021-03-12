Curtis Van Maanen, 41, of Volga, died on March 10, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at First Lutheran Church in Volga beginning at 10:30 a.m. The service will be livestreamed on the church Facebook page as well as recorded and uploaded to the Eidsness Funeral Home website on Tuesday afternoon. Interment will immediately follow the service in First Lutheran Cemetery at Volga.
A time of visitation will be held on Monday at Eidsness Funeral Chapel in Volga from 4-7 p.m. Masks will be required for both services.
Send memorials to The Family of Curtis Van Maanen, C/O Eidsness Funeral Home, 1617 Orchard Drive, Brookings, S.D., 57006.