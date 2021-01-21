E. Clair Lambert, 91, of Fulton, SD, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at Madison Regional Health System.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Saturday, January 30th at St. Charles Catholic Church in Artesian, SD. Visitation will be held Friday from 2-6 PM at the church with a prayer service at 6 PM followed by a Rosary led by the Knights of Columbus. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Artesian with military rites provided by SDANG 114th Fighter Wing and American Legion Post 47.
The funeral will be livestreamed on the funeral chapel Facebook page. Masks will be required. Online guestbook is available at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel of Madison. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Miner County 4-H, SD IFYE Assn, Good Samaritan Center-Howard and be sent to Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel, 320 N Egan Ave., Madison, SD 57042.
Clair's work ethic and values were embodied in his long life as a farmer and in his public and community service at local, school, county, state and national levels.
Clair is survived by his wife of 68 1/2 years, Phyllis, Howard, SD; seven children, Karen Lambert, Artesian, SD; Jane (Terry) Cooper, Bismarck, ND; Alan Lambert, Sioux Falls, SD; Paul (Julie) Lambert, Madison, SD; Linda (Craig) Maeschen, Dell Rapids, SD; Craig Lambert, Fulton, SD; and Wayne (Heather) Lambert, Mitchell, SD. Surviving brothers include: Harry Lambert, Mitchell, SD; Merlyn Lambert, Longmont, CO; Neil Lambert, Loveland, CO; and Darrell Lambert, Ft. Worth TX. Clair was proud of 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Clair was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Lois Lambert, and sister, Eloise (Lambert) Moon.