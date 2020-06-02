Ronald Roberts

Ronald Lloyd "Ron" Roberts, age 73 died Sunday, May 31 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls after a long courageous battle with cancer.
Visitation will take place at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m., one hour prior to Ron's Funeral Mass. Ron's Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church followed by a luncheon and burial at St. Michael's Cemetery. Ron's Funeral Mass will be available to watch livestreamed on Zoom. https://zoom.us/j/97814461253
Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Peggy, Sioux Falls; daughters Amy (Brent) Salem, Carver, MN, Sara (Ryan) Van Ruler, Sioux Falls; son Dan (Roxie) Roberts, Tea, SD; grandchildren Luke, Zack and Olivia Salem, Emily and Carter VanRuler, Dylan Kroger, Taylor Briggs, Peyton, Aydan and Nolan Roberts; and one great-granddaughter RoseLeigh.
Ron is also survived by one sister, Roberta (Dallas) Johnson; nephew and niece Andrew and Allison Johnson; an aunt and uncle and multiple cousins.
Ron will be greatly missed for his fun-loving personality and his love for his family.
