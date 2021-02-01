Landon Gulbranson, 21, of Madison, died on Jan. 26, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Tues., Feb. 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Visitation is Monday from 4-7 p.m. at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. Masks are requested.
He was born on Sept. 21, 1999; graduated from Madison High School; and worked at several jobs, lastly at Jack's Meat Market.
Survivors include his father, Sid Gulbranson; mother, Janet Virchow; and 2 brothers Mason and Braxton.
To send flowers to the family of Landon Gulbranson, please visit Tribute Store.