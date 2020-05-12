Patricia Ann Krueger, 73, of Madison, died May 8, 2020 at the Aventra Care System in Arlington, SD.
At her request, no service will be held but the family will celebrate her life privately later this year.
She was born October 11, 1946 in Madison, SD to Lawrence and LeAnn Krueger. Patty was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and worked at Madison Public Library while growing up and graduated from Madison High School in 1964.
She attended Dakota State University graduating in 1968 with a degree in non-teaching science. Following graduation, Patty joined the Peace Corp and worked in Malawi, Africa in the medical field. Upon her return to the United States, she continued her work in the medical field including attending Yale University for her education as a Physician's Associate (PA).
Medical work was very dear to Patty's heart and she pursued a variety of opportunities around the country including Arkansas, South Dakota, and Texas. Upon her retirement from her position as a PA in the Texas prison system in Huntsville, TX, she returned to Madison.
She pursued many varying interests including books, quilting, doll collecting, stamp collection, and playing cards. She had a great thirst for adventure and sense of humor.
Patty was preceded in death by her father and mother as well as her brother Larry Krueger.
She is survived by her sister, Diane Krueger; brother, Roger Krueger (Cherie); sister-in-law Hartini Krueger; niece Jessica Jensen (Peter); and nephews Matthew (Citra), Michael, and John Krueger (Laurie); as well as numerous great-nieces and -nephews.
Patty's family wishes to thank her friends and family that visited her at both the Golden Living Center and Avantara Care System in her later years.