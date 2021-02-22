Janice Driscoll, 66, of Sioux Falls and formerly of Oldham passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Sanford Centennial Hospice Cottage after a courageous battle with cancer. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Janice Driscoll was born April 24, 1954 in Madison, SD to Walter and Margaret (Duffy) Driscoll. She grew up in Oldham, SD and graduated from Oldham High School. She married Mike Bethke on April 7, 1973. They later divorced and she moved to Gulfport, MS. This union was blessed with two daughters, Kay Lynn and Stacey. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren.
Janice is survived by her daughters, Kay Lynn (Tim) Van Holland of Carver, MN and Stacey (John) Sieverding of Spencer, SD; grandchildren, Cole and Carter Van Holland and Ava and Hunter Sieverding; siblings, Leslie Driscoll (Shirley DeKnikker) of Madison, SD, Duane (Coco) Driscoll of Sioux Falls and Diane Johnson of Sioux Falls; a sister-in-law, Minerva Driscoll of Salem, SD; numerous nephews and a niece.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Robert Driscoll; a sister-in-law, Donna Driscoll; and a nephew, Chad Driscoll.