Donna McGrath, 97, of Madison, died on Feb. 4, 2021, at Bethel Lutheran Home.
A private family service was held on Monday at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.
Donna Woldt was born on May 13, 1923, near Rutland to Henry C. and Ethel (Aldrich) Woldt. She married Merle McGrath.
Survivors include five daughters, Carole Ann (Jim) Van Hecke, Mary Lou Chapman, Jean (Ted) Stephenson, Teresa (Roch) Watson and Patti (Jay) Beck.
She was preceded in death by her husband and son Bill.