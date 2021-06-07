Georgia Rentz

Georgia A. Rentz, age 78, of Wentworth, died Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Howard. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Wentworth. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
Georgia Alice Rentz was born on July 8, 1942, in Chester, to George and Alice (Abraham) Rentz. She graduated from Chester High School and spent her entire life in the Wentworth area before moving to the Good Samaritan Society in Howard. Georgia spent her entire working career as a plant grower. She began working for Jahrs, then Gro-Joy, and lastly Dan & Jerry's before retiring.
She loved to hunt, fish, play softball, cards, and do puzzles. Most of all she enjoy searching for and picking asparagus.
Georgia is survived by one sister, Helen Lease of Colman; seven nieces; one nephew; 23 great-nieces and nephews; many great-great-nieces and nephews; and one sister-in-law, Jane Rentz.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother David Rentz.
