Doug Peterson, age 67, of Wentworth, passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Madison Regional Health System.
Funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, June 5th at Weiland Funeral Chapel with Rev. Dirk Hagmaier officiating. Visitation will be 11 AM-7 PM on Thursday at Weiland Funeral Chapel and will continue on Friday from 10 AM-11 AM.
While attending either the visitation or funeral, please remember that masks are mandatory. The service will be livestreamed on the Weiland Funeral Chapel Facebook page or online condolences can be sent at www.weilandfuneralchapel.com.
Douglas Clayton Peterson was born July 11, 1952 in Ventura, CA to James and Betty (Tolson) Peterson. He graduated from Ventura High School in 1970. For a few years, he worked at Safeway Grocery Store and later became a representative for the Teamsters Union of Southern California. Doug lived briefly in Montana before moving to the Madison area. While he lived here, he worked at Gehl, Rosebud and Aerostar/Raven.
He will be remembered for his generosity, being a kid at heart, favorite holiday was the 4th of July, love for football, watching westerns and most of all his family, especially his great-nieces and -nephews.
Doug is survived by his wife, Nancy of Wentworth; two brothers, Charlie (Yvonne) Peterson of Madison and Darrell Peterson of Ventura, CA; sister, Cindy (Tom) Houser of Madison; sister-in-law, Jean Hagg of Madison; nieces and nephews, Brent (Nichole) Peterson of Madison, Gary (Sara) Peterson of Ventura, CA, Melinda (Eric) Gollnick of Brandon, SD, Rebecca (Ryan) Pariso of Ventura, CA and Jay Houser of Sioux Falls; 8 great-nieces and -nephews; and his "other brother" Darrell Walston of Marietta, OK.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Linda Peterson, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Art and Lillian Hagg.