Greg Dornbusch, 72, of Howard, died on April 14, 2021, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
Services will be 10 a.m. Tues., April 20, at St. Agatha Catholic Church in Howard. Visitation is Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the church with a scripture service at 7 p.m.
Dornbusch was born on Jan. 10, 1949. He married Susan Arens on July 17, 1971.
Survivors include his wife, Susan; 3 children John, Molly and Joshua Dornbusch; 9 grandchildren; and 5 siblings Keith, Curtis, Armand, Mary and Monica.
To plant a tree in memory of Greg Dornbusch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.