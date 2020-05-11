Shirley (Kirkeby) Westall

Shirley Ann Westall, 84, of Fargo ND, formerly of Madison, South Dakota, passed away on May 7, 2020, at Bethany on University, Fargo ND.
A virtual funeral service will be held on May 11, 2020, at 7 pm and will be live-streamed on the Hanson-Runsvold website, www.hansonrunsvold.com, at that time. Burial arrangements are being made for burial at the Winfred Cemetery, Winfred, SD.
Shirley was born in Grant County, ND on April 27, 1936 to Joseph and Inez (Stevens) Kirkeby. In 1948, the family moved to Madison, SD where she attended school. On September 14, 1958, she was united in marriage to James G. Westall. They made their home in Madison, SD. Together they raised 3 sons, Joe, Floyd, and Scott.
Some of Shirley's greatest enjoyments in life were: #1 all her grandchildren were top priority, then square dancing and playing cards with their friends and family. She loved to drag her sons out to the dance floor. They were embarrassed but she loved teaching them.
She loved her jobs where she worked in the grocery store bakeries in Madison, SD and in West Fargo, ND. She also loved her job as working as a CNA in two Madison, SD nursing homes. December monthly paychecks went to providing an awesome Christmas for everyone she knew.
A special thank you to Bethany on University for caring for Shirley. You were all very special to her.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Joe Westall (special friend Callie Ethier), Fargo, Floyd (Shirley), Fargo, and Scott (Robin) Fargo; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and brothers Jerry and John Kirkeby.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James G. Westall; sisters Ilene, Edith and Karen.
