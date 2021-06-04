Anita Weidaman, age 77, of Madison, passed away at her home on Sunday, May 30, 2021 while under hospice care.
Memorial service will be 4 PM on Saturday, June 5th at West Center Baptist Church with Rev. Justin DeBerry officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be at a later date. Online registry is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.
Anita Ann Coates was born September 29, 1943 in Madison, SD to Dale and Clara (Frewaldt) Coates. She attended and graduated from Madison High School. After high school, she lived in Sioux Falls, Omaha, Colorado Springs and finally returned to Madison in 1996 to retire. On April 25, 1974, she married Dennis Weidaman in Omaha and raised 3 girls together. Anita loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
For several years, Anita owned Budget Cleaning Service in Colorado Springs and Anita's Housekeeping in Madison. She will be remembered as an entrepreneur, master gardener, member of Harmonicats, painting and knitting.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis of Madison; three daughters, Karie Weidaman, Janie (Felix) Otero and Carleigh (Adam) Foland; two sisters, Colleen Blanchard and Sandra Heida; and one brother, Robert Coates.
Preceding her in death were her parents and one son, Richard Leander III.