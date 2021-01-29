Joanne Jensen

Joanne Jennie Jensen, 81 of Madison and formerly of Oldham, died Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Madison Regional Hospital in Madison, SD.
Joanne Jennie Siebelts was born on January 8, 1940 at home near Bancroft, SD to Esdert and Tena (Hendricks) Siebelts. She grew to adulthood in the Bancroft area and graduated from Bancroft High School in 1958. Following graduation, she moved to DeSmet where she worked at "Walts Market" for a short time. She also worked in the treasurer's office at the courthouse, where she later met her husband.
Joanne was married to James "Jim" Jensen on February 24, 1961 at Spirit Lake Presbyterian Church at rural DeSmet. They made their home on the Jensen family farm near Oldham where they raised their three children. Joanne worked at the Oldham Post Office until 1970 when she made the decision to be a stay-at-home mother.
She was active in the Oldham Baptist Church until its closing. She also served on the Oldham City Cemetery Board, volunteered at the local food pantry and was a member of the Merry Homemakers Club.
In 2015 she and Jim moved into Madison and they later became members of the West Center Baptist Church. Jim passed away in 2018 and Joanne entered the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home in March of 2020.
Joanne was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to bake and collected numerous cookbooks and recipes. She kept her house spotless. She was fond of Elvis and often reminded people that she shared a birthday with him.
To her grandchildren she was fondly known as "Grandma Jo-Jo" and always had a listening ear and a home stocked full of baked goods for them to enjoy. Joanne always loved to be surrounded by family and cherished every moment she had with them.
She is survived by her children, Roger (Sharlene) Jensen of Oldham, Darla Jensen of Madison and Susan (Brian) Davey of Watertown; her grandchildren, Evan (Baily) Jensen of Oldham and Kelly (Brandon) Warnke of Elk Point; one great-granddaughter Rylan Jensen; sister, Linda Perry of Bancroft; sister-in-law, Mavis (Dale) Leonhardt of Oldham; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jim, her parents and brother-in-law Rodney Perry.
Funeral services for Joanne will be at 10:30 am on Monday, February 1, 2021 at the West Center Baptist Church in Madison, SD with Pastor Justin DeBerry officiating. Burial will be in the Oldham City Cemetery, Oldham, SD. Visitation will be one hour before services in the church on Monday.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be given to the Oldham City Cemetery or the West Center Baptist Church.