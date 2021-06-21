Robert Lane, 85, of Forestburg, died on June 13, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Services were held on June 21.
Lane was born in Rochester, N.Y. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1955. After the war, he married Barbara Burley in 1957. He lived in N.Y. before moving to Phoenix, where he met Becky Zoss. In 1992, they moved to Forestburg.
Survivors include Becky Zoss; 4 daughters, Marsha Lane, Melonie Lane, Melinda Lane and Jane Kelly; 2 sons, Robert and William Lane.
