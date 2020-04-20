Donald Hoek

Donald L. Hoek, 82, died Saturday, April 18, 2020. His funeral service will be live-streamed at 2:00 PM Thursday, April 23. The link will be posted Thursday morning on his page at georgeboom.com. A public memorial service is planned for a later date to be determined.
Survivors include his wife, Arlene; 4 children, JoLynn (Sheldon) Hovaldt, Canton, SD, LaDonna (Steve) Ricketts, Michael Hoek and John (Brenda) Hoek, all of Sioux Falls; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a brother, Edward Hoek, DeSmet, SD; and a sister-in-law, Jeanette Hoek, Winfred, SD.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Don to First Lutheran Church (Sioux Falls) Media Ministry or a charity of your choice.
