Marilyn Olson

Marilyn K. Olson, age 79 of Sahuarita, AZ passed away peacefully Sunday April 25th, 2021 at Santa Rita Nursing Facility in Arizona with her family by her side.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am Friday May 21st, 2021 at Memorial Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, SD. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in Marilyn's memory to the American Cancer Society.
Marilyn was born April 16th, 1942 in Madison, SD to Walter and Wanda Limmer. She was the second of five children and grew up in a farming family near Wentworth, SD. She met Gary while out riding horses with friends; it was love at first sight. They were married in Pipestone, MN on June 29th, 1959. Following marriage they lived in Madison, SD, Rapid City, SD and Sioux Falls, SD before deciding to retire in sunny AZ.
Gary and Marilyn were blessed with three children Eugene Olson (Barbara), Jody Fredericks (Roger) and David Olson (Amanda). They had 6 grandchildren: Austin, Arika, Cole, Kailee, Kelsey and Quentin.
Marilyn retired from Sears after 30 years of service in various departments throughout her career. After retirement she enjoyed spending time with Gary and all her friends in Rancho Resort living her best life. Some would call her the Betty Crocker of Rancho Resort as she loved to cook and bake for her family and friends. Two of her grandkids would venture down from Phoenix to visit with her on a regular basis; they would always leave with boxes full of cookies and premade meals that would feed them for weeks.
She was proceeded in death by her husband Gary, parents Walter and Wanda Limmer and granddaughter Caitlyn.
Condolences may be sent to the Olson family, 7708 W 32ND St. Sioux Falls SD 57106.