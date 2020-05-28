Gerald Robert Stubsten, 84, died on May 25, 2020, at a nursing home in Arizona.
He graduated from Beadle Campus School in Madison in 1954 and married Freda Ericsson in 1960 at Madison. He was a truck driver and mechanic for many years.
Survivors include two sons, Mark and Michael of Arizona; and a sister, Joyce Schrepel of Madison.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Agnes Stubsten; an infant sister, Arlis; and a sister, Sally Ann Foley.
There will be no memorial service.
