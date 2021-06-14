Carol Grove

Carol Ann Grove, 81, rural Winfred, died on June 10, 2021, at Madison Regional Health System. Funeral services were June 14 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Howard.
Carol Sapp was born on July 22, 1939, at Oldham. She married Lyle Grove on May 25, 1957.
Survivors include her husband Lyle; daughters Janell (Terry) Milton, Debra (James) Roddel, Darla (Arlyn) Adolphsen and Amy Jo (Tom) Remmele.
She was preceded in death by children Charlene and Jeffrey.
