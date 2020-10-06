Doyle Crane, 69, of Mitchell, formerly of Fedora, died on Oct. 1, 2020, at his farm near Fedora.
Memorial services begin at 2 p.m. Sat., Oct. 10, at the Presbyterian Church in Fedora. Inurnment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Artesian. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
Crane was born on July 24, 1951, at Mitchell to Ivan and Marcella (Klasi) Crane. He graduated from Artesian School and from Mitchell Vocational School.
Survivors include brothers Keith McDaniel, Royce Crane, Larry Crane and Arlan Crane.
