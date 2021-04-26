Arlyce Irene Schut, 89, of Madison, died on April 22, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Howard.
Funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m. Tues., April 27, at Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.
Arlyce Gray was born on Sept. 2, 1931, at Canton to Meredith and Edna Gray. She married Gerald Schut on Sept. 4, 1953. She worked at Evie's Beauty Shop, Ben Franklin and Home Health Care.
Survivors include sisters-in-law Lois Sparkman, Roy (Verla) Schut, Betty (Neal) Busser of Colton and Doris (Milo) Sager; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and two sisters, Peg and Dee.