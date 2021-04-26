Arlyce Irene Schut, 89, of Madison, died on April 22, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Howard.

Funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m. Tues., April 27, at Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.

Arlyce Gray was born on Sept. 2, 1931, at Canton to Meredith and Edna Gray. She married Gerald Schut on Sept. 4, 1953. She worked at Evie's Beauty Shop, Ben Franklin and Home Health Care.

Survivors include sisters-in-law Lois Sparkman, Roy (Verla) Schut, Betty (Neal) Busser of Colton and Doris (Milo) Sager; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and two sisters, Peg and Dee.

www.ellsworthfh.com         

To send flowers to the family of Arlyce Schut, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 27
Visitation
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
10:30AM-11:30AM
Ellsworth Funeral Home and Cremation Options
321 N Egan Ave
Madison, SD 57042
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 27
Funeral Service
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
11:30AM
Ellsworth Funeral Home and Cremation Options
321 N Egan Ave
Madison, SD 57042
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.