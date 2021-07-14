Kevin Finck

Kevin Alan Finck, age 64, of Watertown, SD passed away July 10, 2021 in Watertown, SD.
There will be a Visitation from 3-5:00 pm, with a Prayer Service at 5 pm, Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Wight & Comes Funeral Chapel in Watertown.
Kevin Alan Finck was born on December 15, 1956 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Ronald Frederick Finck and Gloria B. (Hoeppner) Gile. He spent most of his life in South Dakota, where he also attended the Police Academy.
Kevin always loved spending time with his grandkids, family and friends. He participated in Spirit of the West and rodeo activities. Kevin also enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Kevin is survived by his sons, Alan (Mindi) Finck of Bemidji, MN and Chad (Lacie) Finck of Watertown, SD; his siblings, Scott Finck of Madison, SD, Terry Finck of Madison, SD and Ula Shymanski of Hancock, MN; and his four grandchildren, Alana, Chance, Chelsea and Lyla.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents; and Ray Gile.
Wight & Comes Funeral Chapel serving the family. www.wightandcomes.com.