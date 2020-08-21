Allyn Vere Dorn, 84, of Brookings, died on Aug. 18, 2020, at home under hospice care.
Funeral services begin at 10:30 a.m. Mon., Aug. 24, at Eidsness Funeral Home, Brookings, with burial at 1 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Cemetery, rural Hendricks, Minn.
Visitation is Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at Eidsness Funeral Home.
Survivors include his wife, Janet; daughter, Tonya (Mike) Hornback of Volga; three granddaughters; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Raya (Henning) Hansen of Elkton and Roberta (Jerry) Willert of Hendricks; a sister-in-law, Ruth (Frank) Doyle-Almerda of Dorchester, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews.