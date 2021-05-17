Marie DeBoer

Marie Ann DeBoer, age 93, of Sioux Falls, SD (formerly of Madison, SD), met her Lord and Savior face to face on Friday, May 14, 2021 at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD. We are strengthened knowing that her faith has become site, she is free from the pains of this earth, and is now rejoicing in Christ.
Funeral services will be 1:30 PM, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at West Center Baptist Church in Madison. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Tuesday, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home.
Marie was born on February 27, 1928, to Michael and Anna (Graese) Janke in Madison. She was the 5th child of 10 children. Marie married Neal DeBoer on January 6, 1948, in Madison. To this union three children were born.
Marie lived her life in service to others and her Lord. She worked in the food service industry at Madison High School, Dakota State University, and the Madison Hospital until she was 80 years old.
Marie enjoyed sewing, crafts, and puzzling. She especially enjoyed watching her Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren in their various activities.
She is survived by her three children, Diane (John) Aus, Dennis (Marlene) DeBoer, and Janis (Neil) Hoogestraat; three siblings, Ella (Janke) Koepp, Leonard "Bud" (Doris) Janke, and Kenneth (Helen) Janke; grandchildren, Greg (Patti) Aus, Danelle (Scott) Rentschler, Nicole (Jason) Safford, Sara (Justin) Stanford, Andrea DeBoer, Lisa (Joel) Westra, and Janae Raga; great-grandchildren, Mitchell (Krisi) Aslakson, Cole Aslakson, Jacob (Emily) Aus, Adam Aus, Keylee (Neil) Treiber, Kendra Rentschler, Landry and Ella Safford, Nealie, Maesa, and Nash Stanford, Jake and Luke Westra, and Braeden Raga; and great-great-grandchildren, Levi and Aubry Aslakson, and Landry and Lilly Aus.
She was preceded in death by her husband Neal in 2001; her parents; five sisters, Ruth Plack, Viola Janke, Florence Maltheson, Lorraine Mulvihill, Olga Abraham; one brother, Harald Janke; and one granddaughter, Melissa (Aus) Aslakson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to West Center Baptist Church to give to missionaries Paul Ewing and Shan Reed.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ellsworthfh.com.