John D. Hof, 80, died on Sept. 30, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will begin at 4 p.m. Sun., Oct. 4, at Eidsness Funeral Home in Brookings. Visitation is Saturday from 9-11 a.m., also at Eidsness. Masks will be required for both visitation and funeral service. The service will be held over Zoom, and the link to join the service will be on the Eidsness Funeral Home website on Friday afternoon.
Hof was born in Madison to Fred and Esther Hof. He married Mary (Brown) in 1961.
Survivors include his wife, Maryetta; and 5 children, Christina (Richard) Foster of Sioux Falls, Machelle (Allen) Statley of Brookings, Pamela (Kent) Hof of Madison, Jason (LaNessa) of Dell Rapids, and Nathan Hof of Brookings.