Thomas Elverud

Thomas E. Elverud, 78, of Volga, SD passed away Friday, October 02, 2020 at the Estelline Nursing and Care Center, Estelline, SD.
Private family Graveside Services will be held. Rude's Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Thomas E. Elverud was born on October 25, 1941, in Volga, SD, the son of Lloyd and Goldie (Olson) Elverud.
Tom received his education at Washington #18 in Lake County, and was a graduate of the Rutland High School in 1960. From 1963 to 1969 S.D.N.E., Co. B - 153 Engineer Bat. He was united in marriage to Diane Green on August 4, 1967, at Lake Campbell Lutheran Church. Together they farmed in the Rutland Area from 1960 until 1984, when they moved into Volga, SD. He was then employed for John Trevedahl, Brookings County Weed Dept. From 1989 until his retirement in 2013, he was employed at SDSU Athletic Dept.
Tom was a member of Lake Campbell Lutheran Church, served as Trustee on the Cemetery Board, Summit Township Board, Lake Campbell Sportsman Club and the Volga American Legion Post #114. He enjoyed visiting the Prairie Village in Madison, SD and the Double "O" Tractor Pull Team in Rutland and Nunda. He especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Tom is survived by his wife, Diane Elverud of Estelline, SD; a daughter, Elaine (Robert) Kilber of Colman, SD; a son, Eric (Sue) Elverud of Brookings, SD; five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; a brother, Graydon (Karen) Elverud of Rapid City, SD; and a sister, Janice (Gary) Rudebusch of Watertown, SD.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents.
