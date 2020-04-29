Virgel Grimm, age 88, of Madison, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at Madison Regional Health System.
No services will take place at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A public prayer service and public Celebration of Life service will take place at a later date at Wentworth Presbyterian Church with military honors at Rose Hill Cemetery, Wentworth. Arrangements are entrusted with Weiland Funeral Chapel.
Virgel Merlin Grimm was born January 21, 1932 in St. Lawrence, SD to Ernest and Elise (Carl) Grimm. He grew up primarily in Willow Lake, SD and graduated from Willow Lake High School in 1950. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1952 and served in the Korean Conflict until 1956.
Virgel married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Balogh, in San Diego in 1954, while they were both serving in the Navy. Virgel worked as a police officer with the Madison Police Force and then worked for the United States Post Office where he retired in 1992.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dorothy; four children, Pam Ullom (Mark DeSchepper), Tim Grimm, Greg (Deb) Grimm and Lori (Pat) Byrd; 9 grandchildren, Kimber (Tony) Guischer, Andy (Kristi) Ullom, Kari (Matt) Hart, Nathan (Tanya) Grimm, Justin (Anna) Grimm, Jenn (Mike) Kamrud, Kristen (Wade) Bialas, Casey Byrd and Abby (Ryan) Schlesser; and 13 great-grandchildren; along with his 2 brothers, Robert (Marge) Grimm and Darwin (VeLoy) Grimm.
Preceding him in death were his parents; 2 brothers, William and Ernest; and 2 sisters, Elsie Houghton and Flossie Disrud.