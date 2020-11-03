Connie Walburg, age 67, of Sioux Falls, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Funeral service will be 11 AM on Friday, November 6th at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Clark, SD at a later date.
Online condolences can be sent at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. To follow the CDC guidelines, it is requested that all in attendance wear their masks.
Connie Kay Tumbleson was born October 9, 1953 in Clark, SD, the daughter of Donald and Erlene (Olverson) Tumbleson. She was baptized and confirmed at the United Methodist Church in Clark. She graduated from Clark High School in 1971 and continued her education at Watertown Business University, where she graduated in 1972.
On September 16, 1972, she married Jerry Walburg and to this union one son, Timothy was born. They made their home in Watertown and Connie started working for Watertown Municipal Utilities as an accounting assistant for 20+ years. Her job required her to work on the computer program and she understood how the program worked in an incredibly detailed way. Connie's extensive knowledge of the program required her to travel often to much larger cities to teach the utilities departments how to run the program.
In October 1998, she moved to Sioux Falls to be closer to family. Connie was currently a member of Linwood Methodist Church in Sioux Falls. Connie will be remembered for her love for horses and was a barrel racer in her younger years. She was a Vikings fan, loved playing cards and Dominos and putting together puzzles.
She is survived by her son, Tim (Deb) Walburg of Madison; 2 grandchildren, Katlyn and Alex Walburg; and 1 sister, Sharon (Roger) Peterson of Orion, IL.
Preceding her in death are her parents and 2 siblings, Donald, Jr. and Betty Kieso.