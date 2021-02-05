Reina Eich, age 2 months, of Madison, gained her angel wings, February 2, 2021 at Children's Hospital in Omaha.
Funeral service will be 1:30 PM on Saturday, February 6th at the Madison United Methodist Church with Pastor Randy Hedge officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Friday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 7 PM. Visitation will continue Saturday one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery.
Online guestbook is available at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. Masks will be required for those attending. Livestream will be on Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials to go to Carolyn Scott Rainbow House, 7825 Farnam Dr., Omaha, NE 68114 or Madison Public Library, 209 E. Center St., Madison, SD 57042.
Reina Alice Eich was born prematurely November 25, 2020 in Sioux Falls to Bryan Eich and Regina Dixon. Reina lived the first 4 weeks of her life at the Avera NICU in Sioux Falls where she received the best care. On December 28th Reina was transferred to the Omaha Children's Hospital NICU. December 30th a heart procedure was performed to close an underdeveloped valve. She would remain in Omaha for another 4 weeks.
During this time her health saw peaks and valleys. Reina was a mere 1 pound 7 ounces at birth. She may have been small but fierce nonetheless, a fighter 'til the very end.
Reina will be greatly missed by her parents, Bryan and Regina; brother, Anthony; maternal grandmother, Alice Dixon; paternal grandparents, Donna (Don) Amert and Bruce (Sharon) Eich; five aunts, Kaddie Dixon, Sara Wardner, Amanda Amert, Lauren Antonen Kimberly Giltner; one uncle, Brian Dixon; and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Ron Dixon.
Blessed be her memory.