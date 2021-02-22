Duane Robert Hanson, 67, of Howard, died on Feb. 18, 2021, at his home after a battle with cancer. Private family services will be held. Masks will be required.
Hanson was born on Aug. 10, 1953, at Madison to Robert and Marie Hanson. He grew up in Madison and graduated in 1971. Following high school, he enlisted in the National Guard. On June 5, 1976, he married Jo Bergheim at Howard.
He owned a trucking company for many years.
Survivors include his wife, Jo of Howard; his mother, Marie; one son, Matt (Beth); one daughter, Heather (Brian); eight grandchildren; one brother; and two sisters.
He was preceded in death by his father and one brother.