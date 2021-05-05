Darin Bornitz

Darin Lyle Bornitz, age 38, of Carthage, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services will be 10:30 AM, Friday, May 7, 2021, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Carthage. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Thursday at the church with a prayer service beginning at 6:30.
Darin was born on December 10, 1982, in Mitchell to Richard and Nancy (Zobel) Bornitz. He attended Carthage Elementary School and graduated from Iroquois High School in 2001. He went on to get a degree in accounting from Lake Area Tech. He worked for many years as the bookkeeper at Kieffer Oil Company in Fedora. He then worked for Dakota Air Handlers in Carthage until finding his current job as the funds management supervisor at FirstLine Funding Group in Madison.
Darin was an avid sports fan. His love for sports began as a child cheering on Dan Marino and the Miami Dolphins. His passion expanded to all sports, especially hockey where he would travel the country to watch the Nashville Predators, to Rapid City to watch the Rush, he even held season tickets to the Sioux Falls Stampede.
Darin would always be found with a smile on his face. He loved spending time outside on a golf course challenging his family and friends to a game or at a tailgate party for any South Dakota State game where he held season tickets. His smile was especially bright whenever he spent time with his nieces and nephews. Uncle Darin could always be counted on to bring the fun and laughter. He will be dearly missed.
Those grateful to have shared his life and left to cherish his memory are his parents, Richard and Nancy Bornitz of Carthage; siblings, Jayson (Alyssa) Holter of Brandon, Christina (Jeff) Marshall of Piedmont, Travis (Michele) Bornitz of Carthage, and Kimberly Sherman of Carthage; his beloved nieces and nephews, Bayleigh and Quynn Holter, Emily, Alaina, Abbilynn, and Audrey Marshall, Jonathan and Royce Bornitz, Raygan and Skylar Sherman; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He joins in heaven his grandparents, Emil and Joyce Zobel, and Lyle and Caroline Bornitz.